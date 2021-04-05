Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 54,795 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 54,795 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $50,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,345,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,337,000 after purchasing an additional 295,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

