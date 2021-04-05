Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $48.84 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Capri worth $48,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

