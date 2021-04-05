Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $60.12 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Cadence Design Systems worth $60,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $8,572,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,197,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,846 shares of company stock worth $52,521,473. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.79 and its 200-day moving average is $124.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.