Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 142,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.40% of Leidos worth $60,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,547 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Leidos by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.04. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.08.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

