Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 118,399 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Crane worth $69,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Crane by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Crane by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $95.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.