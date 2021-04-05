Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 37,477 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,477 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $65,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

EGP opened at $147.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.50. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

