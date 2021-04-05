Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 68,723 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HMS were worth $47,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HMS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,446,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HMS by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,871,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,055 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in HMS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,151,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after purchasing an additional 144,381 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,940,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in HMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,468,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HMSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

