Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 87,984 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,383,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,984 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $52,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

