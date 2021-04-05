Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,912 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kimberly-Clark worth $58,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $136.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $124.19 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

