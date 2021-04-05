Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,637 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of KLA worth $56,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in KLA by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 38,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $347.29 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $125.56 and a 52-week high of $347.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.