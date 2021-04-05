PRiVCY 1-Day Volume Tops $181.00 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $67,367.08 and $181.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded up 79.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PRiVCY alerts:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded up 363.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRiVCY (CRYPTO:PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRiVCY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRiVCY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.