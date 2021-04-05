Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Position Reduced by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350,517 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 201,136 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 701.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Proofpoint stock opened at $128.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,551. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

