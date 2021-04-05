ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 94.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458,233 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRQR opened at $6.54 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $328.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

