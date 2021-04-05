Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Provident Bancorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

