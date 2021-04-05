Pundi X NEM Achieves Market Cap of $27.01 Million (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 71.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $27.01 million and approximately $130,395.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.34 or 0.00304388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00094804 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.51 or 0.00758690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00029170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,295.84 or 0.99499295 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

