Q Capital Solutions Buys Shares of 7,675 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $316,298,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.89. 46,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,020. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

