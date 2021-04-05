Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stake Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Q2 were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Q2 by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 87,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,908 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Q2 by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.31.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $1,296,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,277,386.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $129,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,467.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,900,043 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.10 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

