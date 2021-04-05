QASH (QASH) Market Capitalization Hits $50.33 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. QASH has a market cap of $50.33 million and $1.78 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00053624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.21 or 0.00683604 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00071375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028750 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com.

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

