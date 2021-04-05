Qcash Price Reaches $0.15 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Qcash has a market cap of $69.40 million and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00305755 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00094385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00755814 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00029329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003894 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

