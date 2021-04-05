QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,069,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 98,783 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $772,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average is $139.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

