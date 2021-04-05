QunQun (QUN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $671,541.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $5.04 million and $671,541.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun token can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00675912 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028774 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

