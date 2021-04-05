Rajwant Sodhi Sells 1,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,284.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rajwant Sodhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $291,510.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00.

Shares of RMD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average is $197.91. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.29 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

