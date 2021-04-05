Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Ranpak worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the third quarter worth $179,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ranpak by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

NYSE PACK opened at $20.30 on Monday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.