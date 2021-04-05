Rarible Trading 7.4% Lower This Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for about $39.82 or 0.00067078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $34.06 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00054259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00019496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.76 or 0.00681864 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,330 coins. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.