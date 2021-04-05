Rate3 (RTE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $221,940.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $221,940.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

