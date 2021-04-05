Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,172 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

