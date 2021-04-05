Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 47,443 Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RIDE. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RIDE shares. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $12.05 on Monday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.01.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $468,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,075.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815.

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

