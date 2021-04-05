Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $977,000 Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,404 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 248,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Bank OZK by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10. Bank OZK has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

