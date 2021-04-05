Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 415 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $177.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.81. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $122.88 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

