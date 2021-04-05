RBF Capital LLC Buys New Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,657,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical stock opened at $207.45 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $170.57 and a one year high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.96 and its 200 day moving average is $201.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,430 shares of company stock worth $14,155,100. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

