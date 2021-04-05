RBF Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Copa by 270.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $80.92 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $34.09 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

