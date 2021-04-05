RBF Capital LLC Reduces Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 278,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,575 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

