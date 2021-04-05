RBF Capital LLC Sells 5,225 Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

RBF Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $184.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 65 double-hull vessels.

