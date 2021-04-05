RBF Capital LLC Takes $274,000 Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO William J. Naylon sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William J. Naylon sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $112,949.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,168.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,862 shares of company stock worth $19,172,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $97.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.93. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

