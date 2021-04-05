RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after buying an additional 285,920 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 510,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 48,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMAX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,010. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $760.50 million, a P/E ratio of 59.10 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

