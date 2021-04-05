Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Sells $1,991,700.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Redfin stock opened at $68.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Redfin by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,568,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Redfin by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

