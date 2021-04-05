Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

RLMD stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20). Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $83,316.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,325.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051 over the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RLMD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

