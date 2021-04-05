Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,380 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALV opened at $27.46 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $667.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.45% and a negative return on equity of 47.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 29,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $995,674.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,256.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,642 shares of company stock worth $1,835,025 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

