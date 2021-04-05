Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Summer Infant were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMR opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.78. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

