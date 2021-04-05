Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 16,100 Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.15% of Highway worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Highway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a market cap of $14.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.43. Highway Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter. Highway had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 7.85%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

