Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 185,069 Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Genocea Biosciences worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNCA opened at $2.71 on Monday. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

