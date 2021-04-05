Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.38% of Houston Wire & Cable worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWCC stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.35. Houston Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

About Houston Wire & Cable

Houston Wire & Cable Co engages in the provision of industrial products including electrical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware and related services. Its products include continuous and interlocked armor cable, control and power cable, electronic wire and cable, flexible and portable cords, instrumentation and thermocouple cable, lead and high-temperature cable, medium voltage cable, wire rope and wire rope slings, nylon slings, chains, and shackles.

