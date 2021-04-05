Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,778 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMP stock opened at $42.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

