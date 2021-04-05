Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) shares fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.50 and last traded at $65.10. 15,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,282,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.48.

REGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

