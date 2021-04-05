Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several brokerages recently commented on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repay by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Repay by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Repay by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Repay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $23.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Repay has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

