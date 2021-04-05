Reviewing Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) & Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Bancshares 20.06% 13.54% 1.40% Meridian Bancorp 23.56% 8.74% 1.00%

Volatility & Risk

Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and Meridian Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meridian Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.87%. Meridian Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.53%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Meridian Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Meridian Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guaranty Bancshares and Meridian Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Bancshares $119.53 million 3.79 $26.28 million $2.25 16.71 Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 3.50 $67.00 million $1.30 14.34

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Bancshares. Meridian Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats Guaranty Bancshares on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans. It also provides trust, wealth management, and retirement plan services; online, mobile, and telephone banking, as well as automated teller machine services; debit cards; night depository and direct deposit services; cashier's checks and letters of credit; and treasury management services, including wire transfer, positive pay, remote deposit capture, and automated clearinghouse services. The company operates approximately 31 full service banking locations in East Texas, Central Texas, the Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan statistical area (MSA), and the Houston MSA. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. The company also engages in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

