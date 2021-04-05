Reviewing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

InMode has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMRIS has a beta of -10.69, suggesting that its stock price is 1,169% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and IMRIS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 15.51 $61.15 million $1.60 47.41 IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than IMRIS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for InMode and IMRIS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode currently has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.75%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than IMRIS.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and IMRIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14% IMRIS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

InMode beats IMRIS on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

IMRIS Company Profile

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

