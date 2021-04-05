RH (NYSE:RH) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $500.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

RH has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock opened at $595.63 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $619.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $499.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.08.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in RH by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in RH by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in RH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in RH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

