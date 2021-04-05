Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,687 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Caesarstone were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caesarstone by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,536,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Caesarstone by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 601,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at $1,521,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Caesarstone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTE opened at $13.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $478.33 million, a PE ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 0.87. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

