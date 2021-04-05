Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,676 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2,252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $142,575.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,807 shares of company stock worth $392,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $27.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $397.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

